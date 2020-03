KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol was dispatched to the area of MO 291 Hwy and MO 210 Hwy to investigate a car off the roadway.

When troopers arrived, they located a 2002 Toyota Camry off the roadway from the northbound ramp to 291 Hwy.

The driver ran off the right side of the highway, hit a traffic sign, overturned. The driver and only person in the car died from his injuries.

The driver has been identified as Brian Burton, 62, of Grain Valley, MO.