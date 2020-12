KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grain Valley man is nearly a half-million dollars richer thanks to the Missouri Lottery.

Jack Wilson recently won a $447,000 Show Me Cash jackpot after matching all five winning numbers in the Dec. 9 drawing.

The winning numbers were 1, 3, 7, 18 and 32.

He purchased his ticket at the Casey’s General Store at 1251 SW Eagles Parkway in Grain Valley.

The ticket was the second-highest Show Me Cash prize this year.