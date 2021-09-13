Grain Valley Monster Truckz event oversold; people turned away who had tickets

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Some people say they deserve refunds after being turned away from the Monster Truckz Mayhem Tour in Grain Valley over the weekend, even though they had tickets.

Grain Valley police tell FOX4 the event, held at Valley Speedway Saturday was oversold.

“My biggest thing is how do you keep selling tickets at the gate when people bought them online, and you don’t even have enough seats for those people,” said Shelbe Neilson, who bought tickets online. “I’m fortunate I’m only out like 50 bucks, but how many people are out way more than I am.”

On Monday, Nielsen is among the estimated hundreds of people who are having trouble getting a refund.

She said she waited close to two hours to get inside, only to be told to leave describing the event as chaotic inside and outside.

“We did get inside, but as soon as we got inside, there was no, so we walked around a little bit, found this little area along the fence to stand and watch. There were a few other families too. We were probably standing there a good – before security told us we are not allowed to stand there, and we had to leave,” Nielsen said.

According to Grain Valley police, the Monster Truckz event overbooked and quickly ran out of seats. They were called out twice to settle disputes and disturbances related to the matter.



The Monster Trucks website, ran by Stellar Entertainment Group says the seating is first-come, first serve, and seating is not guaranteed.

The line was filled with people who had already bought tickets, along with other hoping to get them at the door.

Tickets were $60 at the door.

“The line to get people was wrapped around, this was as we were telling them there’s no seats left!,” said Nielsen. My two kids were super upset and crying.”

Police say customers who want refunds are being told to stop or dispute the charges with their bank.

FOX4 has contacted Monster Truckz Inc. and Stellar Entertainment Group, but are waiting for a response.

No problems were reported on day one and three of the event.