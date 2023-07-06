Editor’s note: Some details in this story are graphic. Audience discretion is advised.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grain Valley, Missouri couple is on trial for murder and sexual abuse involving a teenager in foster care.

Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra are accused of killing Kensie Aubry and burying her body. Authorities found the 32-year-old’s remains buried outside Hendricks’ Grain Valley home.

Thursday, an Independence police detective and FBI task force member testified that Hendricks’ neighbors said they saw Hendricks using heavy machinery, for digging, on the front end of his property.

Ybarra’s mom, Ruth Lohnes, also testified. She said her daughter asked her to come over. During her conversation with Ybarra and Hendricks Lohnes said she was concerned Aubry was “not alive anymore.”

Lohnes said she “got the impression [Hedricks] had strangled or squished Aubry.” She also was told it happened while the three were engaging in sexual activity.

Lohnes told investigators Ybarra was yelling obscenities at the woman while Aubry was strangled.

She claims the couple told her it took 4 minutes for Aubry to die.

When asked why she thinks they would do something like this, Lohnes told the court Hendricks kept repeating it was something he always wanted to do.

Lohnes said Hendricks and Ybarra showed her pictures of the victim within a freezer with one of her arms missing.

Lohnes told the court the pair said they put body parts in a plastic totes and tried to use a helicopter to drop them over a body of water, but they floated.

Lohnes’ information led detectives to Hendricks’ property. She told investigators the pair told her they planned to bury Aubry’s body there.

Hendricks and Ybarra are also on trial for sexual abuse involving a teenager in foster care.

A man who lived with Ybarra for several years also testified saying Ybarra was a sex worker. He said Hendricks was her client turned boyfriend and they had a sexual relationship with Aubry.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

He was there at the time Ybarra was arrested. He said Ybarra asked him to help clean out her house. He said authorities came to serve a search warrant at Ybarra’s home.

He testified saying he jokingly responded to an officer and told them, “I hope they don’t know what we did with the body,” not knowing they were there for a homicide investigation.

He denies having anything to do with Aubry’s disappearance or death.

During the search of one home Ybarra previously lived in, and where the man currently lives, authorities found two chainsaws.

The trial continues Friday.