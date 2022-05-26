GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Grain Valley School District is inviting the community to be a part of a conversation about how to improve students experiences.

It comes a month after some students and parents in the district became upset after the school board told teachers to remove safe space stickers from classrooms.

The signs are used to indicate that a certain teacher or staff member is an LGBTQ ally, and students can feel safe approaching them about personal issues.

During a rally held after the stickers were removed, families said they wanted to see stronger support for the LGBTQ+ community and more transparency from the district.

At the time the district said it wanted all classrooms to be safe spaces for students.

The district said it would hold listening sessions following the outcry over the stickers.

One of those sessions is scheduled to take place Wednesday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the library media center at Grain Valley High School.

The district asks anyone planning to attend the event to RSVP online by Tuesday, May 31.

The district said it hopes the community conversation will move beyond a one-time event and help build a community that encourages people to work together to improve the district for everyone working and attending a Grain Valley School.

