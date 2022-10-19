GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Police are investigating a possible homicide in a Grain Valley neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Grain Valley’s Police Department said officers responded to a call near Northwest Scenic Lane and Northwest Sawgrass Drive around 1 p.m. One person died from gunshot injuries.

Officers are investigating what led to the shooting and have spent hours collecting evidence in the area where it happened.

Police say they are not looking for a suspect and there is no danger to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX4 for updates.

