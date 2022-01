KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After Joe’s Pizza Buy the Slice closed in October, it was announced that Guy’s Deli & Pizza would be setting up shop in its former location.

The GRAND OPENING for the new Guy's Deli & Pizza in Westport will be on Monday January 10.



Website with menu will be available soon.

Guy’s will officially open their doors on Monday, Jan. 10 behind Kelly’s Westport Inn on Westport Road.

The deli said a website including the menu will be made available soon. They are also hiring a catering coordinator for the new restaurant.

Now hiring a Catering Coordinator for our new Deli & Pizza in Westport.



Benefits, Salary based on experience, plus commission.



Also still hiring night cooks and cashiers.



Please email jason@guysdeli.com to apply.

Guy’s purchased the restaurant after the owner of Joe’s announced his retirement in October.