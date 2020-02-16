Grandmother arrested after a 12-year-old was taken from hospital at gunpoint, Louisiana police say

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A 12-year-old girl was found unharmed and her grandmother, who allegedly took the child from a hospital at gunpoint, has been arrested, police in Louisiana said on Saturday night.

Evelyn Miller, 66, was arrested just before 5 p.m. by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office at a hotel in Bogalusa, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Her granddaughter, Adreana Miller, was with her.

Evelyn Miller will be extradited to Jefferson Parish, the news release said.

Adreana was last seen leaving Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson Parish on Friday afternoon, Louisiana State Police said in a news release on Facebook. She was wearing a white hospital gown. Authorities issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert.

Police said Adreana was abducted by her grandmother, who police believe was carrying a revolver-style pistol.

“The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has recovered the vehicle that was used in the initial abduction,” state police said.