KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family gathered Friday night to remember 6-month-old Kha’liya Bridgewater. Her body was found in Kansas City woods near E. 41st Street and Pittman Road in May.

Bridgewater’s grandmother’s call to homicide detectives helped identify the baby. But many questions remain about how she ended up there.

“We all miss her a lot so we just wanted to come together and I guess maybe grieve a little bit and celebrate what could have been,” Bridgewater’s grandmother Ruthann Hickman’s said before the vigil.

Her daughter told her granddaughter had died, but says she didn’t get many more answers about how, or when she would be buried. Then she heard an unidentified baby had been found in the woods.

“I called homicide directly and said I think I have information that might help let me tell you my story and see if that helps,” she explained.

Thursday police identified that baby as Bridgewater. According to court documents the child’s mother first denied having a baby that age and then gave police conflicting statement about her whereabouts.

One vigil organizer who had helped the mother with diapers and formula says she knows the family’s pain and how quickly tragedy can strike.

“My daughter had RSV and I woke up to her gone and immediately tried to performed CPR. Reading the story of how it could have been how it is, you don’t know for sure, but that’s another place I sympathize. You wake up and your child is gone you don’t how to react,” Bailey Keele said.

As they released balloons to the heavens and held a candlelight vigil, prayers were recited. But for Bridgewater’s grandmother, there’s one prayer she asks of the community.

“Just pray that we find answers,” Hickman said.

No one has been charged in the case as detectives continue to try to figure out the manner of death and anyone involved.