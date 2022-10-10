PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Dozens of people gathered at a community forum Monday to learn how to successfully advocate for gun safety measures.

Grandparents for Gun Safety is a local group pushing for legislation, increased voter turnout, civic activism and support for victims of gun violence.

The group is focused on creative advocacy for gun safety.

That’s why today’s session featured the first attorney who successfully sued gun maker Remington after it made and marketed the AR-15 rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

Local leaders claim the political winds are shifting when it comes to making guns safer.

“We are beginning to see a tipping point,” Judy Sherry, president and founder of Grandparents for Gun Safety, said. “The public frankly is way ahead of the legislators. The public wants common ground gun legislation. And they want background checks. A recent poll found 71 percent of the public wants stricter gun laws and over 90 percent want background checks.”

Sherry says victims of this year’s mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Highland Park, Ill., are now targeting gun marketing in court, similar to the successful strategy Sandy Hook families used.

Grandparents for Gun Safety says it too is working to prevent guns from being marketed to young adults between 18 and 21.

Four insurance companies for the now-bankrupt Remington all agreed to pay the full amount of coverage available, totaling $73-million to nine Sandy Hook families.

