Grandview hosts first mass vaccination clinic

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The city of Grandview hosted its first mass vaccination clinic Saturday.

Thousands of vehicles lined up at Grandview High School with folks eager to become vaccinated.

Any Missourian age 16 and older was eligible to sign up to receive the vaccine as the mass vaccination clinic was open to residents of the entire state.

The drive-through clinic ran from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but after 2 p.m., they opened the line to anyone who drove up.

“If we could have had yesterday’s 70 or tomorrow 70 I would have been a little happier,” Rep. Annete Turnbaugh, Missouri – 37th District, said. “But it’s a wonderful day in the city of Grandview “

Those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday will return on May 1, 2021 for the second dose.