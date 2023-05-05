KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 24-year-old Grandview, Missouri, man is charged in connection to the killings of two people earlier this year in Kansas City.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Damyon Cook with two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Kansas City police officers responded to an armed disturbance on Feb. 8, just after 9:30 p.m. near E. 28th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard. It was reported that 20 gunshots were fired into a house by someone in a vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene they saw a blue Ford Explorer van parked in a driveway with damage to it.

Two people inside, a man and a woman, were both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims, identified as 30-year-old Derrick Rich and 38-year-old Deondrea Brand were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents say a firearm was found near the victims that was moved to the front passenger seat. There was also a firearm located inside the shirt pocket of Brand.

While officers were on scene two other people suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital; one reportedly not wearing pants.

Witnesses identified Cook as being at the crime scene. His DNA was found on a shell casing recovered at the crime scene.