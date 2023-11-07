KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors have charged a 32-year-old Grandview, Missouri man in connection with the Friday, Nov. 3, deadly shooting of 15-year-old Aaron Amparan in Kansas City.

Keith Adkins is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and five counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, KCPD officers responded to a shooting in the area of E. 13th Street and White Avenue just before 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim, Amparan, laying in the street, near a red Kia Sportage that had crashed into a pole, and suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The death was ruled a homicide by the Jackson County Medical Examiner.

A second victim was located behind a nearby residence. Video surveillance from the area showed the driver in a black Silverado leaning out of the driver’s window and firing two shots at the Kia, which soon collided with the pole, according to court documents.

Detectives tracked the truck and observed a male driver, who later was identified as Adkins.

The next day detectives located the black Silverado, which had been reported stolen. Court documents say later on Nov. 4, Adkins and a woman were identified as the driver and passenger in another stolen vehicle, a Hyundai. Officers chased the stolen vehicle on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Court records say Adkins was speeding and ignoring traffic control signals, until he struck another vehicle. Adkins exited the vehicle and ran on foot until he was taken into custody.

He’s being held on a $500,000 cash bond.