Grandview man charged with kidnapping and rape of three women in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 39-year-old Grandview man is facing multiple charges in connection with the kidnapping, assault and rape of three women in separate incidents in 2019 and 2020.

Jackson County prosecutors on Sunday charged Kevin W. March with first-degree robbery, four counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree sodomy, rape or attempted rape and third-degree assault.

According to court records, three unrelated women have described to Kansas City police detectives how March in May 2019 and in two incidents in January 2020 tied them up, gagged them, forced them to ingest drugs, forced them to perform sexual acts on March and others, and stole property from them.

Some of the woman were bound for hours.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000.