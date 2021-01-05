Grandview man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting victim before standoff with police

Editor’s note: Some viewers may consider details included in the story below graphic.

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A Grandview man is facing a number of charges in connection to Monday’s hours long standoff.

Clinton Everhart, 46, is charged with kidnapping, firearms and sex crimes charges in Jackson County court.

According to court documents, police responded to the 13600 block of Cypress Avenue Monday morning after a report that a woman was being held against her will.

When they arrived, they found the victim came out of the house with a gun and was taken to the police station for an interview and to be treated by medics.

The victim told police that she saw Clinton Everhart shoot a person inside of a vehicle they were all in, in Kansas City. She said that Everhart and another male suspect were still in the vehicle and she was thrown to the floor and tied up with zip ties.

She said that Everhart drove the other man to Independence and dropped him off before driving her a home in Grandview and removing the zip ties.

Once inside the home, Everhart allegedly injected the victim with drugs, made her undress, tied her up again and sexually assaulted her.

The victim told police that during this time, there were several other people in the house, including three men and possibly two women.

The victim said that when Everhart fell asleep she was able to his cell phone and two guns, including the one used in the shooting. She was then able to send a Facebook message to someone asking for help.

The victim took the shooting weapon with her when she contacted officers, according to court documents.

The victim told police that Everhart was still inside and had an AR15 rifle with a silencer, scope and heated sensor. She also told police that the residence was equipped with cameras.

According to court documents, the victim had marks on her wrists that were consistent with being bound.

Grandview police arrived at the residence and two men and a woman exited. They said that another man was still inside the house with the suspect.

When the suspect didn’t respond to negotiators, the SWAT team got a search warrant and entered the home, finding him hiding in the crawl space with a rifle.

Everhart was arrested and taken to the hospital because he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

When police searched the home, they found drugs, drug paraphernalia, firearms, zip ties and pieces of rope, court records say.

Kansas City police said the shooting victim was found around 11 p.m. Sunday night laying in the road near NE Cookingham Drive and N. Agnes Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where medical staff found a bullet in his head. He remains in critical condition.

Everhart is a convicted felon, with previous convictions of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $100,000.