BELTON, Mo. — A Grandview man is now facing charges, accused of shooting and killing a 29-year-old woman in Belton this week.

Cass County prosecutors have charged Wesley Wilson with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the deadly shooting.

Belton police were called Monday night to a home on Turner Road, just off 163rd Street, after receiving a 911 call for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the home, a witness told them Wilson had shot the woman, court records say. Belton police arrested the man.

Officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have not released the name of the woman killed, but court records say she was in a romantic relationship with Wilson.

The witness told police that Wilson and the woman had been arguing. They came into his office, and Wilson grabbed his gun then shot the woman, according to the witness.

Court records say the witness pushed Wilson into a closet and took the gun from him before calling 911.

When police arrested Wilson, he made several statements about how he was going to die and how he had been poisoned, officers said. First responders took the man to a local hospital where he allegedly said, “I took his pistol and shot her.”

Wilson is currently being held without bond at the Cass County jail.

He had his first court appearance via video conference from the jail on Thursday where he was arraigned. Wilson entered a plea of not guilty.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.