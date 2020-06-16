Grandview man dies in early morning house fire steps from the door

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A man is dead after a house fire on the morning of June 16.

Police and firefighters responded to the fire near 135th and Donnelly at 5:30 a.m., according to the Grandview Police Department. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming out of the attic.

While responders fought the fire, they found a man in his 70s dead inside the home. Responders told FOX4 that he was discovered just inside the door on the steps.

One fire alarm was working. Another alarm was melted.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Fire Chief Ron Graham said there is not a lot of damage, so he has high hopes investigators will discover the cause quickly.

Media Release

06-16-2020

At approximately 5:30am, police and fire responded to a structure fire at 8210 E 135th St. While working the fire, Firefighters discovered an elderly male, deceased, in the residence. The incident is being investigated. @CityofGrandview — Grandview PD (@GrandviewMOPD) June 16, 2020

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is made available.