KANSAS CITY, Mo. —An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in south Kansas City Thursday morning.

Around 12:25 a.m Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to Gregory Boulevard and Blue Ridge Boulevard for an injury crash.

When Troopers arrived they found a man in the roadway. Emergency crews later pronounced 36-year-old Kyle Clary, of Grandview, dead at the scene.

Troopers say after striking Clary, the driver then left the scene in an unknown vehicle in an unknown direction.

This marks the third hit-and-run crash in Kansas City in the last three weeks.

An 8-year-old boy suffered critical injuries in a hit-and-run crash near the Stonegate Meadows Apartments on Tuesday, July 13. A Kansas City teenager died after being hit by a semi truck on Interstate 29 the following day.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.