KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 43-year-old Grandview, Missouri, man is sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple felonies, including rape, sodomy, kidnapping, robbery and assault of women in Kansas City.

On Wednesday, a Jackson County judge sentenced Kevin March to 25 years in prison for the convictions of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree rape, in addition to four counts of kidnapping, robbery and assault.

According to court records, multiple women told Kansas City police detectives that between May 2019 and January 2020, March tied them up, gagged them, forced them to ingest drugs, forced them to perform sex acts on him and others, assaulted and injured them, and stole property from them.

Two victims said they met March through Craigslist.

Some of the women were bound for hours, according to court records.