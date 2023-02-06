KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 44-year-old Grandview, Missouri man who used explosives in two failed attempts to break into ATMs at Overland Park, Kansas businesses pleads guilty Monday.

Josiah Ronnell Lewis pleaded guilty in court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Agents with the Bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms, and explosives discovered Lewis’s Ruger 9mm semi-automatic firearm at his residence during their investigation into the failed ATM robberies.

Agents also found four improvised explosive devices, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, burglary tools, clothing, gloves, and masks that matched those worn in one of the failed burglary attempts.

Investigators said Lewis used a crowbar to force the door open at Minit Mart, a convenience store located on 135th Street in Overland Park, on April 29, 2001.

Lewis held the door to the closed store open for an unknown person, who placed a device with a fuse in the slot of an ATM inside the store. They left the store as an explosion occurred, then reentered the store and ran to the ATM.

The explosion destroyed the ATM but did not breach the vault, which held approximately $25,000. Lewis and his accomplice left the store empty-handed.

In-store surveillance video footage showed both suspects were wearing dark clothing and masks and led to the identification of a car registered to Lewis’s wife that he used as the getaway car.

Investigators also secured a copy of in-store video footage from a nearby 7-Eleven where Lewis went right after the burglary of Minit Mart. One of Lewis’s former parole officers was able to positively identify Lewis from the 7-Eleven video footage.

On July 4, 2021, Lewis shattered a patio glass door with a rock at Maloney’s Sports Bar and Grill on West 79th Street in Overland Park. Lewis placed an explosive device on the ATM and the device destroyed the ATM and damaged the interior of Maloney’s.

However, Lewis was not able to retrieve any money from the ATM, which contained approximately $2,440. Some of the ATM’s cash was damaged or destroyed in the explosion., according to investigators.

A vehicle seen leaving the area matched the vehicle used during the Minit Mart burglary and arson. Certain clothing items worn by the suspect matched the clothing worn by Lewis during the Minit Mart burglary and arson.

On Nov. 15, 2022, Lewis was sentenced to five years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to committing arson during the failed burglary at Maloney’s on July 4, 2021.