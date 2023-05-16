GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutors’ office has filed charges against a 37-year-old man accused of assaulting and injuring four people with a hammer Sunday evening.

Collins I. Milimu faces three counts of first-degree domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court records, Grandview police responded to an assault call at a home near East 130th Street and Manchester Avenue. They located one of the victims suffering from injuries to the left side of his head.

Court documents show when officers arrived they noticed Milimu leaving the house, which he shared with the four victims. Officers ran after him and were able to detain him.

Milimu had a deep cut to his right palm and several cuts to his index and middle fingers on his right hand, according to court documents.

During the arrest, officers were notified by dispatchers that someone inside the home called 911 and asked for help.

Officers forced their way into the house after hearing calls for help. They found two adults with severe injuries, a young child with minor injuries, and two sleeping children who were not injured, according to court documents.

Officers said they also found a teenager with a severe injury at a neighboring home. Emergency crews transported the victim to a hospital.

Crews transported the other three victims to hospitals. Milimu was also transported to a hospital where he received treatment for his wounds.

One of the victims is a juvenile less than 17 years old.

During the investigation, officers found a baseball bat, knife, and hammer covered in blood according to court documents.

Milimu admitted that he hit three victims with the hammer in the head after he thought they were being disrespected after coming back from taking out the trash, according to court records.

After hitting one of the victims, he fought one of the victims he couldn’t recall whether he had the hammer in his hand. Milimu denied knowledge of a knife. When asked what part of the hammer Milimu used, he advised that he “sta out with the flat part,” according to court records.