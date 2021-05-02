Grandview Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon Grandview Police

were called 129th and Byars Road to investigate a car crash.

When they arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a tree. The driver

of the vehicle had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene of the crash.

The victim is a man in his 20’s, no identification has been released at this

time.

A person was taken into custody near the scene of the crash.

Police are currently investigating to see what led to the shooting. Anyone with

information about this incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at

816-474-TIPS.