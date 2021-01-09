Grandview police are looking for armed car jackers

GRANDVIEW, Mo. – On Thursday afternoon about 3:00 p.m. Grandview police were called to the area of East 119th and Holiday Drive to investigate an armed carjacking.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a woman that told officers that she was approached by three suspects in the parking lot of her apartment complex. One suspect pointed a gun at her and told her to get out of the car, two of the suspects took her car and the other suspect left the scene in a white SUV.

The victim was not injured.

The suspect with the gun is described as a light skin black male with green eyes.

The stolen car was a blue 2018 Honda Accord. The vehicle was involved in a pursuit with KCMO police officers and was recovered.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.