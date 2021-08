GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The Grandview Police Department is attempting to locate a 61-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, August 10.

Police said Thomas Vieth was last seen near his home in Grandview Tuesday evening. He does not have a vehicle, cell phone or any identification.

He is described as standing 5’7″ and weighs 180 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 816-316-4980 or call 911.