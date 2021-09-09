Grandview Police Department shows off drone made possible by HeroFundUSA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro charity is being called the first responders for first responders.

HeroFundUSA raises money for Kansas City-area fire departments, police departments and paramedics.

The charity was founded in 2016 and is based in Blue Springs. Its mission is to raise money to fill the funding gap many departments face. Police and fire departments said they operate with a tight budget and sometimes can’t afford gear and other items they need to protect officers or solve crimes.

HeroFundUSA provides grants to help first responders get the needed equipment. The charity has covered the cost for things like thermal imaging cameras and drones.

“HeroFundUSA helped us offset the cost of the drone. They normally run about $5,000 for this model, and they were able to donate 50% of that cost to help us get it,” Sgt. Jacob Gross, Grandview Police, said.

This is the first drone for Grandview’s Police Department. Officer Goss said it’s helping the department keep officers safe while protecting the community.

“Looking for suspects, missing parties, we check buildings with it, both interior and exterior with it. For officer’s safety reasons we use the drone. We check roof access if we have an alarm tripped or something like that,” Goss said.

HeroFundUSA also bought body armor for officers and turnout gear for firefighters.

“What they do is great, close the gap and provide those departments with gear and support, multiple kinds of support for all first responders, not just fire,” Capt. Chad Dailey, KCMO Fire Department, said.

HeroFundUSA helps pay funeral expenses if a first responder is killed in the line of duty, too.

FOX4 and HeroFundUSA are teaming up to support first responders and emergency workers across the Kansas City area.

You can watch live throughout the day on Thursday, Sept. 9 as FOX4 hosts the an all-day telethon, raising money for local law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical personnel.

If you’d like to donate now, visit HeroFundUSA’s website here.