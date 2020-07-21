Grandview police identify man killed in Monday night shooting at apartment complex

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview police have now identified the man who was killed late Monday night in a shooting at an apartment complex.

Police said the shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the Briarwood Apartment complex on E. 126th Street.

Officers were first dispatched to the area on reports of shots being fired and found two male victims in the area with gunshot wounds. The two men are brother who lived in the apartment complex, according to police.

Police said one of the victim’s, identified as 20-year-old Keyon Martis, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His 22-year-old brother was also taken to an area hospital where he was treated and is now in stable condition and improving as of Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect vehicle is a black sedan which was seen leaving the area occupied by at least 2 suspects.

There was also a light colored sedan seen in the area and believed to be connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). A TIP leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $25,000.