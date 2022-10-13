GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a county park.

Grandview officers responded to a report of gunfire at O’Donnell Park, southeast of Grandview’s Amphitheater, around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found the body of 34-year-old Orson Roth III. Police say he’d been shot and killed. They also found another man suffering from a gunshot injury. He is hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to the police department, witnesses say two men running from the area at the time of the shooting.

A helicopter that belongs to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department helped search the area after the shooting. Lee’s Summit police and Jackson and Cass County Sheriffs’ Offices also helped in the search for the shooter.

At this time there are no suspects in custody.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.