GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police are investigating after dozens of people reported damaged cars Tuesday morning.

Detectives said they located a stolen vehicle, which led them to a number of break-ins at apartment complexes in the community.

Police released video of one of the crimes. It shows a silver pickup truck driving slowly through a parking lot at an apartment building. You can watch it in the video player at the top of the page.

The surveillance video shows the truck stop. Someone gets out and walks up to a white Mustang parked nearby. The person quickly breaks the passenger-side window and leans in to steal something from the car.

Officers said they have already taken about 40 reports of broken car windows and items missing from vehicles.

Investigators ask anyone who has video of the overnight crimes happening, or has any additional information about the crimes, to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS and provide the details.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.