GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital early Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the shooting happened at the Victory Apartments near 3rd Street and Dr. Greaves Road in Grandview around 2:50 a.m.

Officers said the victim suffered serious injuries in the shooting, but is expected to survive.

Detectives believe the shooter and victim know each other, but are still looking for the gunman.