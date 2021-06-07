Grandview police investigating deadly crash where person walking on I-49 was killed

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview police say one person died in a crash that happened early Monday morning, investigators saying the person was walking in the driving lanes of Interstate 49.

The crash happened at about 4:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-49, south of Main Street, when someone driving a box truck hit the victim, who died at the scene. Authorities haven’t identified the victim yet, but say the person appears to be a middle-aged male.

The box truck driver stopped and remained at the scene, and is cooperating with the investigation.

FOX4 will provide more details about this story as further information is confirmed.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android