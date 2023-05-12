GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The Grandview, Missouri, Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 67-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since early Monday afternoon.

Police said Joseph Duckworth was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, by his daughter just before he said he was going for a walk and did not return.

He was last seen wearing a red and blue flannel jacket, dark blue sweat pants and blue and white “Fila” tennis shoes.

Police said he has a bird tattoo on his right forearm and unknown initials on his right shoulder.

Anyone that has any information or has seen him, police ask that you call 911.

FOX4 has reached out to Grandview police and will update as new information becomes available.