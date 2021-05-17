Grandview Police release statement after armed teen shot and killed by officers at local park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The Grandview Police Department released a statement Monday following the shooting death of an armed 17-year-old male teen who confronted officers Sunday morning at a local park.

The incident was reported at Meadowmere Park off Byars Road around at 6:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Grandview Police Department received a 911 call of an apparent suicidal person who was armed with a handgun and wanted to confront officers at a local park.

Officers arrived at Meadowmere Park and saw the teen from a distance.

The highway patrol said the teen, identified as Lantz Stephenson, Jr., suddenly aggressively approached officers with a handgun. The officers were challenged and threatened and fired their weapon, striking the Stephenson.

Stephenson was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The department said Monday the incident is “painful and unfortunate for each person involved, especially for the family and loves ones of Lantz Stephenson Jr. The Grandview Police Department extends our sincere condolences to the family. We have requested the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol to conduct the investigation of this shooting.”

The department said it will continue to fully and completely cooperate with investigators throughout the investigation.

The officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident though the department said it will also conduct an internal investigation.

“We recognize the need to have our officers trained in Crisis Intervention for those instances in which they interact with those suffering from a mental health crisis,” the department said.

The department said the officers who initially responded to this incident have received crisis intervention training, along with de-escalation techniques.

“The Grandview Police Department remains committed to the safety of each and every citizen,” the department said in its statement.

The department went on to say it will continue to be forthcoming with the facts to the fullest of its capabilities.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

The following thread is a statement to our community from the Grandview Police Department:

The tragedy that unfolded at one of our local parks during the early morning hours of Sunday, is painful and unfortunate for each person involved, — Grandview PD (@GrandviewMOPD) May 17, 2021