Grandview police respond to shooting, find 21-year-old woman dead in car

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway in Grandview after police found a 21-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle Friday morning.

Police have not yet released the identity of the woman, but did say they were dispatched to 15th Street and High Grove Road around 3:10 a.m. upon reports of a shooting

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Grandview Detectives said they do not have a suspect description at this time.