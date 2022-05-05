GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police are investigating the sexual assault of a child at a Grandview park, and this may not be the man’s only victim.

Investigators said it happened around noon at Meadowmere Park near Byars Road.

They said a man told a pre-teen child he needed help looking for a lost pet. The two began searching and once alone with the child, the suspect had the child perform a sex act on him.

The suspect is described as:

a white male, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build

approximately 50 years of age

having short blonde hair

wearing a black shirt and blue jeans

Detectives are also working to see if the same suspect is responsible for report of a man seen exposing himself to pedestrians earlier Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses gave police similar suspect descriptions and say the man was driving a newer model black pick-up truck, possibly a Chevrolet Colorado.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Grandview Police Department or through the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS to provide information. Callers can remain anonymous.

