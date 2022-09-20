GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police hope someone will have the information needed to close an active investigation, but simply not realize it.

The Grandview Police Department is looking for anyone who may have had contact with Michael Hendricks in the spring of 2021.

Hendricks lived in Grain Valley at the time and sold a chest style freezer, like the one below, on a social media site. The site could have been Facebook, Craigslist, or another site.

Police ask anyone with information about the freezer to call Detective Larkey at 816-316-4910.

Picture provided by Grandview Police Dept.

Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra are each charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the death of Kensie Aubry.

Aubry’s family filed a missing person’s report in May 2021. The 32-year-old last had contact with family on Oct. 7, 2020, and was last seen in Independence. She was last known to be with two men and one woman.

Two months later, in July 2021, FBI agents used heavy machinery to dig on Hendrick’s property in Grain Valley. They found human remains later identified as Aubry.

Hendricks and Ybarra are also charged with child sex abuse.

Maggie Ybarra and Michael Hendricks | Provided by Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office

Court documents say a young girl told police Hendricks and Ybarra showed her photos of a dead woman who had been dismembered.

The girl in foster care told her case worker about reported sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Hendricks.

The county prosecutor credited the minor involved in the child abuse case for leading authorities to the missing 32-year-old’s body.

Hendricks and Ybarra’s trials were originally scheduled to begin in July, but the judge granted a continuance and rescheduled the trial for Feb. 6, 2023.

