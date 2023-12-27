GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The name of a suspected driver who caused a deadly wrong-way crash on Sunday hasn’t been released. However, Grandview police suspect that alcohol was a contributing factor.

The 38-year-old victim, a passenger in the car hit by the wrong-way driver, leaves behind her husband and children, who are now grieving this holiday season.

“Her husband was actually the driver. She was a passenger, the front seat passenger,” Grandview Police Special Enforcement Unit Officer Brandon Eitel said. “They were employed by Amazon delivering packages, which is why they were out so early in the morning.”

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the Kansas City Police Department alerted Grandview officers of a wrong-way driver traveling south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 71 Highway/Interstate 49.

As the 2021 Ford Flex entered Grandview city limits, officers continued trying to get the driver’s attention and alert others in the path of the oncoming car — but those efforts were unsuccessful.

The wrong-way driver hit a Ford Taurus. The passenger, 38-year-old Noora Al Mafraji, died at the scene.

“These folks are a young, quality family. These are people that are foreign nationals who served the United States military in the war on terror,” Eitel said. “They served as interpreters. They came here on a visa to be safe and to start a new life in our country.”

Grandview PD’s Special Enforcement Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

“We’re waiting on bloodwork to determine if and how much alcohol was a contributing factor to this or if we had some sort of medical issue here,” Eitel said.

It could be several weeks until police receive the suspect’s blood work results.

“We have to wait to see what his blood alcohol content was before we go forward with charging documents and moving forward in that direction,” Eitel said.

Eitel reminds people never to drive while impaired. Instead, use Uber or call a taxi or designated driver.

“Driving impaired is never, ever OK,” Eitel said. “And this holiday season, we see why. It can cause fatalities and cause serious injuries.”

Grandview police said the suspected wrong-way driver has been released from the hospital.