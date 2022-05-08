GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview residents woke up to paintball gun splatters on their homes and vehicles.

Neighbors say it was unsettling to walk out their homes Sunday morning and find paint from a paintball gun splattered on their windows and cars. They say if this was a prank, it’s not funny

If you walk down 153rd Terrace in Grandview, you can’t miss the bright orange paint splatters on multiple homes down the street.

Jessica Martinez knows paintball guns can pack some power, so she’s glad she didn’t find broken windows or windshields.



“At first I was concerned thinking, maybe we got targeted, but my husband kind of walked around, and he’s like, ‘no, it was the whole street’,” Martinez said.



She cleaned up about 4-5 paint spots on her home, mailbox and car.



Just a few doors down, James Clevenger recalls hearing a popping noise outside early Sunday morning, but didn’t think much of it.



“Well I didn’t notice the paint till this morning, that dawned on me that that’s what I heard last night when somebody fired off a damn paint gun,” Clevenger said.

His home was not hit. Clevenger said whoever did this had no regard for other people’s property.



“It does concern me because it could have been worse, much worse.”

While most paintballs are water-based and this mess can be cleaned, Martinez is concerned that if someone felt bold enough to use a paintball gun to people’s homes, what else could they be capable of?



“Have some, you know, compassion, like, think about what you’re doing and how it’s affecting other people’s lives. Just like, for instance, I just got out of the hospital, I’m in an immense amount of pain. I’m not able to clean my house the way that I usually do, let alone scrub paint off of my house,” Martinez said.

We contacted the Grandview Police Department to know if other residents had been impacted, but there was no respoonse.



📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.