GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The family of a Grandview teenager hasn’t heard from her in more than a day.

Evalyn Young, 13, waited for the school bus Tuesday morning with her sibling. Grandview police said her sibling boarded the bus when it arrived, but Young walked away.

Her family said it’s not like Young to skip school.

Grandview police said they have since received information that Young may be near 32nd and State Avenue in Kanas City, Kansas.

Investigators ask anyone with information about Young to contact the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4985.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.