Grandview woman charged in Sunday deadly shooting of 19-year-old man during drug deal

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A 21-year-old Grandview woman is facing charges in connection to a shooting Sunday during a drug deal that left 19-year-old Matthew A. Hill Jr. dead.

Jackson County prosecutors on Monday charged Alexis Denise-Marie Fisher with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and delivery of a controlled substance.

According to court records, Grandview Police responded just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday to a reported shooting near 132nd and Winchester Ave.

At the scene, officers found Hill Jr. in the front of the residence. He was reported dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The suspect told police on the scene that she had a 9mm pistol in the car and “that is what I shot him with.” A detective also observed blood on her hands.

Inside a vehicle parked in front of the residence a police detective found bloody prints.

A witness told police that Fisher had arrived on the scene to sell narcotics to the victim. She and victim got out of the vehicle and the witness heard two shots fired.

Fisher told police that the victim had intended to buy $140 worth of marijuana. He arrived and the two got into her vehicle. She said she was suspicious of his movements and pulled her 9 mm handgun. The victim hopped out of the car and began to run with the marijuana, according to Fisher. She got out and fired two shots. Police located the 9mm handgun inside the vehicle.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.