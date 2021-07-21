Grandview woman dies after being shot last Friday

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A 30-year-old woman died last Friday after a shooting in Grandview, Missouri.

Police were called to the 6700 block of 119th Street just after 4:00 a.m. on July 16, where they found Sharee Hale with an apparent gunshot wound.

Hale was transported to a local hospital and died from her injuries.

A female in her 20’s was taken into custody for questioning at the home where they found Hale.

Grandview police continue to investigate the shooting and the case will be reviewed by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.