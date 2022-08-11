SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.

Officers responded just after 7 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a person that was found unresponsive in a pool in the 6400 block of Mullen Road.

Police said life saving measures were used and that witnesses reported that they had been swimming in the pool with the victim and noticed she had gone under water.

The 51-year-old victim, identified as Marcha A. Caldwell, who was a visitor at the residence, did not survive what police said appears to be a possible drowning.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.