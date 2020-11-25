Granite, game rooms and garages: What does $1M buy in the KC area’s current housing market?

A Liberty home listed at $990,000 as of Nov. 24, 2020. (Photo courtesy Virtual View 360 LLC)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even a $1 million home won’t sit on the market long in Kansas City.

An inventory shortage has pushed homes to turn over fast in the metro, including homes priced at $1 million or more.

“Inventory is so low that if homes have been sitting a long time, then they’re definitely going faster,” said Tamra Trickey, a ReeceNichols Real Estate agent who leads the Tamra Trickey Team.

The amenities of a $1 million home vary by location, Trickey said. In Mission Hills, buyers can probably expect to get a two-car garage for that price. In Overland Park, expect at least a three-car garage, a private lot and a large green space.

“It’ll be larger,” she said, but “a million doesn’t always mean updated.”