Grass fire near downtown loop reminder of wind danger Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite being put out quickly, a grass fire on the south side of the downtown loop is a reminder of the wind danger in the area on Wednesday.

Near the westbound lanes of I-670, a fire prompted delays as fire crews arrived to put it out before it could cause major damage.

Kansas City is under an elevated fire danger and high wind warning on Wednesday and FOX4’s Karli Ritter said this small fire is a reminder of those dangers, and we haven’t even seen the worst of the wind yet.

Even throwing a cigarette butt or trying to do a controlled burn could be a huge danger and cause large problems.