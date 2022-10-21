SIBLEY, Mo. — Firefighters are working to contain a quickly-moving grassfire in eastern Jackson County.

Emergency crews spent much of Friday afternoon fighting the fire in the Buckner and Sibley, Missouri, area.

Some roads are blocked off and paramedics are in the area as a precaution.

Residents in the area told FOX4 that police knocked on their doors Friday afternoon and told them to evacuate, also as a precaution.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

