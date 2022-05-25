LENEXA, Kan. —Grazing goats will once again return to Lenexa to feast on unwanted plants in a local park.

For the second year in a row, the city has partnered with Goats on the Go KCMO to eliminate invasive species along the creek at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park.

The goats will graze roughly 2.5 acres along the stream corridor clearing out invasive plants, weeds and brush.

City staff say the goats can easily clear vegetation along the stream banks in places it would be difficult for maintenance crews to get to.

While the animals are working to clear the brush, the city is asking people to avoid climbing the fence or interfering with the animals. Residents can also buy a “Goats at Work” t-shirt for $15 at the Lenexa Rec Center.

The goats will work at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park through early June and return again in the fall for the Lenexa Spinach Festival on Sept. 10.