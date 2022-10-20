WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Great Bend was killed in a rollover on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), it happened at 2:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 281, half a mile south of Land Road in Russell County.

The KHP says 28-year-old Mason Roach was driving a 2005 Mack Cement Truck northbound when he drove off to the left and went into the ditch on the west side. He then went through a private fence, went airborne and rolled an unknown number of times, according to the KHP.

Great Bend man dies following cement truck rollover on Oct. 19, 2022 (Courtesy: David Elliott – KRSL Russell Radio)

Roach was pronounced dead at the scene.