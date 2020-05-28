Great Clips closes salons in Springfield area after threats related to potential COVID-19 exposures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Great Clips has closed stores in the Springfield area after receiving threats related to sick salon workers who potentially exposed dozens of customers to COVID-19.

A sick hairstylist worked from May 12 to May 20 and serviced 84 clients, all of whom may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Then, a second hairstylist with COVID-19 potentially exposed an additional 56 clients, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Now, Great Clips salons in Springfield have closed because of threats.

“Today, Great Clips salons in Springfield, MO received repeated threats. To protect the safety of everyone, the local franchisees made the decision to temporarily close salons in the Springfield area. They are working closely with law enforcement officials as the officials conduct a thorough investigation of these threats,” the company said in a statement.

