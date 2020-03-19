Great Plains SPCA doing ‘bad pet drawings’ fundraiser

MERRIAM, Kan. — With animal shelters struggling amid the coronavirus shutdowns, Great Plains SPCA is looking to brighten your day — with some really bad pet drawings!

Great Plains SPCA is doing a fundraiser where their staff members will create a custom drawing of your pet for a $15 donation.

“Our team is way better at caring for animals than drawing them. You might get a drawing by one of our more artistically inclined team members…and you might not,” Great Plains SPCA said on their facebook page.

“With everything going on in the world right now, we thought it would be a good time to do this fundraiser,” said Keegan Prentice with Great Plains SPCA.

The fundraiser lasts through Saturday, March 21. You can find out how to get a drawing by clicking this link.

If you’re interested in adopting an animal, you can visit Great Plains SPCA’s website here.