Great Wolf Lodge to remain closed until mid-June

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A popular hotel won’t be opening until June at the earliest.

Great Wolf Lodge in Kansas City, Kansas will remain closed through at least June 15, as governments work to combat the effects of COVID-19.

“With the continued community safety measures instituted by government and health officials in response to COVID-19, it is in the best interest of guests, pack members and the communities we serve to extend the closure of our resorts through June 15, 2020,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

Guests with a current reservation will be offered a full refund or the option to reschedule.

Great Wolf Lodge has been closed since March, when governments began implementing social distancing guidelines.

You can read the full announcement here.