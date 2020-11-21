Greater Kansas City Firefighters report KCFD captain dies from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Greater Kansas City Firefighters reported Saturday morning that a Kansas City Fire Department captain died in the line of duty from COVID-19. IAFF 42 says that Robert “Bobby” Rocha passed away from the virus.

Captain Rocha’s age wasn’t available in social media posts made by the union. FOX4 has contacted both the union and fire department for more information.

In a Facebook post the union says that Rocha fought valiantly against the virus and was an inspiration to many. It will provide support to his family and give information on memorial services as those details are finalized.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas made this statement on Twitter:

My condolences to the family of Fire Captain Bobby Rocha and to all the brave women and men of the @KCMOFireDept . Captain Rocha died in the line of duty from COVID. He honorably served Kansas City for years, touching an immeasurable number of lives with his heroism along the way https://t.co/pagQ2JMvwK — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) November 21, 2020

Mayor Lucas’ statement goes on to say that Captain Rocha had battled the virus for weeks.

KCFD lost an emergency worker to COVID-19 earlier this year in April. Emergency medical technician Billy Birmingham died from complications from the virus. Birmingham had served the department for 22 years.